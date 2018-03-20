 »   »   » Box Office Chart (March 12-18): Poomaram & Ira Are The New Entrants!

Related Articles
- Poomaram: Nivin Pauly Is Extremely Impressed With The Movie!
- Poomaram Box Office: A Promising Start For The Movie!
- Poomaram Audience Review: Here’s The Public Response!
- Poomaram Box Office Prediction: All Set To Score Big?
- Poomaram Review: Poetic And Real At The Same Time!
- Before Poomaram: A Trip Down Film Journey Of Kalidas Jayaram & Abrid Shine!
- Poomaram Is All Set To Hit The Theatres On March 15!
- Kalidas Jayaram's Poomaram: Censoring Of The Movie Completed?
- OH NO! Poomaram Release Postponed Yet Again!
- Parole, Poomaram & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In March 2018!
- IT'S OFFICIAL! Kalidas Jayaram Announces The Release Date Of Poomaram!
- CONFIRMED! Kalidas Jayaram Starrer Poomaram To Hit The Theatres Soon!
- Ira Review: A Watchable Thriller With Good Dosage Of Commercial Elements!
The past week was kind of a revival for the Malayalam film industry with two big movies making it to the theatres, in the form of Poomaram and Ira. In fact, the first half of March was indeed a dull one but the second half looks promising.
Poomaram was the first movie to hit the theatres on March 15, 2018. The Kalidas Jayaram starrer was followed by Ira, featuring Unni Mukundan and Gokul Suresh in the lead roles. Keep reading the box office chart to know more about the movies that ruled the Kerala box office in the past week...
5. Raid
Raid is Ajay Devgn's new film and the movie has opened to some good reviews. The film had made a decent opening in Kerala as well, especially in the multiplexes and city centres.
Box Office Meter: Decent Opening
4. Aadhi
Aadhi has successfully completed the 50 days of run in Kerala theatres. As mentioned earlier,the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has completed 17000 shows across Kerala theatres and has become the first big blockbuster of the year 2018. The movie is still continuing its decent run despite the release of new movies.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster
3. Captain
Jayasurya starrer Captain has already emerged as one of the successes of this year so far. With the arrival of the new movies, the film has lost a few centres but still the movie is doing a decent business. A perfect start for Jayasurya in the year 2018.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster
2. Ira
Ira had hit the theatres this Friday (March 16, 2018) and the movie did make a big release. The public opinion for the film is on the positive side and the movie has bagged the title of being a perfect entertaining thriller. With the backing of good reviews and fine collections, the film is surely racing ahead.
Box Office Meter: Good Opening
1. Poomaram
Poomaram has been receiving extremely positive reviews upon its release with the lovers of realistic movies hailing the film as one of the best in the recent times. The movie did get a 4-day long weekend and has made the good use of that by garnering a good opening at the box office.
Box Office Meter: Good Opening
Meanwhile, the upcoming week also looks like a promising one with a good number of Malayalam movies all set to grace the big screens. Movies like Sudani From Nigeria, Vikadakumaran, Kuttanadan Marpaapa etc., are expected to hit the theatres this week.