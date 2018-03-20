 »   »   » Box Office Chart (March 12-18): Poomaram & Ira Are The New Entrants!

5. Raid

Raid is Ajay Devgn's new film and the movie has opened to some good reviews. The film had made a decent opening in Kerala as well, especially in the multiplexes and city centres.



Box Office Meter: Decent Opening







4. Aadhi

Aadhi has successfully completed the 50 days of run in Kerala theatres. As mentioned earlier,the Pranav Mohanlal starrer has completed 17000 shows across Kerala theatres and has become the first big blockbuster of the year 2018. The movie is still continuing its decent run despite the release of new movies.



Box Office Meter: Blockbuster







3. Captain

Jayasurya starrer Captain has already emerged as one of the successes of this year so far. With the arrival of the new movies, the film has lost a few centres but still the movie is doing a decent business. A perfect start for Jayasurya in the year 2018.



Box Office Meter: Blockbuster







2. Ira

Ira had hit the theatres this Friday (March 16, 2018) and the movie did make a big release. The public opinion for the film is on the positive side and the movie has bagged the title of being a perfect entertaining thriller. With the backing of good reviews and fine collections, the film is surely racing ahead.



Box Office Meter: Good Opening







1. Poomaram

Poomaram has been receiving extremely positive reviews upon its release with the lovers of realistic movies hailing the film as one of the best in the recent times. The movie did get a 4-day long weekend and has made the good use of that by garnering a good opening at the box office.



Box Office Meter: Good Opening





