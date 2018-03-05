 »   »   » Box Offie Chart(Feb 26 – Mar 04): Captain & Aadhi Continue To Lead The Race!

5. Hey Jude

Hey Jude has completed one month of its run in the theatres and so far, the film has had a satisfactory run with the film winning the tag of one of the best films of the year so far. Hey Jude is still continuing its good show, especially in city centres.



Box Office Meter: Hit







4. Black Panther

Black Panther has offered a big treat for the Hollywood movie buffs in Kerala. The film has done a fine business in majority of the centres and still continues its run in Ernakulam, Trivandrum, thrissur, Calicut etc., with a good number of shows.



Box Office Meter: Hit







3. Pari

Pari, starring Anushka Sharma in the lead role had hit the theatres in the past week. The movie, which belongs to the horror genre has garnered some good reviews and it has had a decent start in city centres across Kerala.



Box Office Meter: Decent Opening







2. Aadhi

Aadhi's long and steady run in the theatres is taking the movie miles ahead of the other films released in this year so far. The film has already earned the tag of a blockbuster and is expected to have a steady run in the upcoming days as well.



Box Office Meter: Blockbuster







1. Captain

Captain, starring Jayasurya in the lead role continues to remain at the top spot and that rightly shows the impact the movie has created among the audiences. Family audiences have supported this movie quite well and the film's journey towards its third week also looks like a promising affair.



Box Office Meter: Hit





