 »   »   » BOX OFFICE! Malayalam Movies To Face A Tiff Competition This Week!

Much like the previous years, 2018 too, is all set to witness the arrival of some big Malayalam movies during the final week of January, which has been a prime slot for the release of Malayalam movies.
Well, the list of Malayalam movies which will be hitting the theatres during this Republic Day weekend was out earlier and now, the Kerala box office is all set to witness a tight battle.
Apart from the Malayalam movies, other language movies are also set to open big in the theatres during this weekend and thus offering a tight competition to the Malayalam movies. Here, we take you through the films that will hit the Kerala theatres in this week..
Street Lights
Mammootty's Street Lights is all set to open big in the theatres this week on January 26, 2018. Reportedly, the film will get a worldwide release on the very same day. Most recently, the makers of the film had released the latest trailer of the film and the audiences are super excited to watch the film on the big screens. The movie, directed by Shamdatt has been produced under Playhouse Productions.
Aadhi
Aadhi will make a grand release in the theatres on January 26, 2018. The movie, which will launch Pranav Mohanlal as a lead hero is expected to set the cash registers ringing. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the expectations on the film is huge and the audiences are waiting to see the action on the big screen.
Padmaavat
Padmaavat is all set to hit the theatres amidst the whole lot of controversies surrounding it. The movie is gearing up for a big release on January 25, 2018 and the movie with high production values has the ability to strike big at the box office is positive reviews flow in and offer a tiff competition to Malayalam movies releasing during the weekend.
Bhaagamathie
Bhaagamathie is the next big release of actress Anushka Shetty after the all-time blockbuster movie Baahubali 2. The Malayalam version of Bhaagamathie is releasing in the theatres on a big note on January 26, 2018.The film also has the presence of popular Malayalam actors like Jayaram, Unni Mukundan and Asha Sarath. Well, the stage is perfectly set for the film to race ahead.
Nimir
Nimir is expected to be the Tamil film to join the race during the Republic Day weekend. The film has its own connections with Mollywood as the movie has been directed by none other than Priyadarshan. Moreover, the film is a remake of Maheshinte Prathikaaram and the audiences will definitely be eager to know how the film has shaped up in Tamil.