 »   »   » BOX OFFICE! Malayalam Movies To Face A Tiff Competition This Week!

Street Lights

Mammootty's Street Lights is all set to open big in the theatres this week on January 26, 2018. Reportedly, the film will get a worldwide release on the very same day. Most recently, the makers of the film had released the latest trailer of the film and the audiences are super excited to watch the film on the big screens. The movie, directed by Shamdatt has been produced under Playhouse Productions.



Aadhi

Aadhi will make a grand release in the theatres on January 26, 2018. The movie, which will launch Pranav Mohanlal as a lead hero is expected to set the cash registers ringing. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the expectations on the film is huge and the audiences are waiting to see the action on the big screen.



Padmaavat

Padmaavat is all set to hit the theatres amidst the whole lot of controversies surrounding it. The movie is gearing up for a big release on January 25, 2018 and the movie with high production values has the ability to strike big at the box office is positive reviews flow in and offer a tiff competition to Malayalam movies releasing during the weekend.



Bhaagamathie

Bhaagamathie is the next big release of actress Anushka Shetty after the all-time blockbuster movie Baahubali 2. The Malayalam version of Bhaagamathie is releasing in the theatres on a big note on January 26, 2018.The film also has the presence of popular Malayalam actors like Jayaram, Unni Mukundan and Asha Sarath. Well, the stage is perfectly set for the film to race ahead.



Nimir

Nimir is expected to be the Tamil film to join the race during the Republic Day weekend. The film has its own connections with Mollywood as the movie has been directed by none other than Priyadarshan. Moreover, the film is a remake of Maheshinte Prathikaaram and the audiences will definitely be eager to know how the film has shaped up in Tamil.

