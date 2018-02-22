 »   »   » Captain: Top Film-makers Heap Praises On This Jayasurya Starrer!

Captain, the film which hit the theatres on February 16, 2018 had opened to extremely positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The Jayasurya starrer, directed by Prajesh Sen is the biopic of veteran football player VP Sathyan and the movie has been tagged as a perfect tribute to the football legend.
All are equivocal about Jayasurya's performance in the film and he has once again proved his ability to transform into characters with conviction. Not just the audiences, but top celebrities too, have come out to praise the outstanding work of the cast and crew members of Captain. Some of the top film-makers of the industry have heaped praises on the Jayasurya starrer Captain.
Siddique
Popular film-maker Siddique who watched the film recently wrote that he loved the film a lot. He praised Prajesh Sen, who was his assistant once, for making the first directorial venture a meaningful one. He also had words of praises for Jayasurya, Anu Sithara and others.
Sathyan Anthikkad
Veteran film-maker Sathyan Anthikkad also took to Facebook to send out a long note about Captain. He wrote that VP Sathyan is not a stranger to Malayalis but only after seeing Captain one would understand who Sathyan really was. The film-maker also praised debutant Prajesh Sen for his work. About Jayasurya's performance, the director wrote that Jayasurya's growth as an actor is amazing and he did not see Jayasurya but only VP Sathyan throughout the film.
Arun Gopy
Arun Gopy, who made a grand entry to films with the blockbuster movie Ramaleela, too had some great words for Captain. The young film-maker who enjoyed the film a lot, praised the performances of Jayasurya and Anu Sithara and also the work of director Prajesh Sen.
Midhun Manuel Thomas
Young film-maker Midhun Manuel Thomas was one among very first celebrities who wrote highly about Captain. Reportedly, the film-maker had seen the preview show of the movie showered praises on the entire crew members of the movie. He also shared a short instance from his childhood days in connection with VP Sathyan.
Ranjith Sankar
Ranjith Sankar, the film-maker who has worked with Jayasurya in a good number of movies took to Facebook to write a short yet impactful review on Captain. The film-maker tagged Captain as a genuine sports biopic in Malayalam.
Jibu Jacob
Popular film-maker Jibu Jacob who has given big hits like Vellimoonga and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol took to Facebook to send out a long post praising the team for coming up with a spectacular work.