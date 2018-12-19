 »   »   »  Christmas 2018 Special Movies On TV Channels: Abrahaminte Santhathikal, Drama & Others!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The Christmas season is on its way and the upcoming festival season is sure to be a special one for the movie lovers. During the big season, a good number of Malayalam movies will be making their entry to the theatres and the biggest one among the lot, Odiyan, has already marked its big presence. At the same time, the season will also be a grand one for the miniscreen audiences as a good number of Malayalam movies will be screening in various channels. Some of the blockbuster Malayalam movies of this year will be screened in popular channels. Take a look at the list here.
Aravindante Athithikal
Aravindante Athithikal, which is one of the biggest hits of the year so far is making its television premiere. The Vineeth Sreenivasan will be played on Asianet Channel during the Christmas season.
Kammara Sambhavam
Kammara Sambhavam, the Dileep starrer that hit the theatres during the Vishu season of 2018 has been one of the much awaited movies. The DVDs of the film are not out yet and reportedly, the film will make its Television premiere during this Christmas season. The movie will be screened on Flowers TV.
Poomaram
Kalidas Jayaram starrer Poomaram, directed by Abrid Shine is one of the movies that won the best of critics reviews. The realistic tale will make its television premiere through Asianet channel during this Christmas season.
Abrahaminte Santhathikal
Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is one among the top grossing Malayalam movies of the year 2018, will make its television premiere on the Christmas day. Reportedly, the film will be played on Surya TV.
Drama
Mohanlal and Ranjith had teamed up after a short gap for the film Drama, which was one among the major releases of the year. According to the reports, Drama will also be screening on Surya TV during the Christmas season.
Masterpiece
Mammootty starrer Mastepiece, which was a perfect mass entertainer is yet another big movie that will come out in the television screens. Reportedly, the film will be played on Mazhavil Manorama channel at 7PM on Christmas day.
Theevandi
Tovino Thomas starrer Theevandi, which had hit the theatres in the month of September did emerge as a huge blockbuster. This much loved film will be aired on Surya TV during the Christmas season.
Padayottam
Padayottam, directed by newcomer Rafeek Ibrahim and starring Biju Menon in the lead role, is a film in the lines of a black comedy. The movie will be played on Surya TV during the Christmas season.
Oru Kuttanadan Blog
Oru Kuttanadan Blog, the Mammootty starrer, directed by writer0director Sethu was one of the major releases of the month of September. This movie will also be premiering on Surya TV during the Christmas season.