English
 »   »   »  Christmas 2018 Special Movies On TV Channels: Abrahaminte Santhathikal, Drama & Others!

Christmas 2018 Special Movies On TV Channels: Abrahaminte Santhathikal, Drama & Others!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The Christmas season is on its way and the upcoming festival season is sure to be a special one for the movie lovers. During the big season, a good number of Malayalam movies will be making their entry to the theatres and the biggest one among the lot, Odiyan, has already marked its big presence. At the same time, the season will also be a grand one for the miniscreen audiences as a good number of Malayalam movies will be screening in various channels. Some of the blockbuster Malayalam movies of this year will be screened in popular channels. Take a look at the list here.

    Aravindante Athithikal

    Aravindante Athithikal, which is one of the biggest hits of the year so far is making its television premiere. The Vineeth Sreenivasan will be played on Asianet Channel during the Christmas season.

    Kammara Sambhavam

    Kammara Sambhavam, the Dileep starrer that hit the theatres during the Vishu season of 2018 has been one of the much awaited movies. The DVDs of the film are not out yet and reportedly, the film will make its Television premiere during this Christmas season. The movie will be screened on Flowers TV.

    Poomaram

    Kalidas Jayaram starrer Poomaram, directed by Abrid Shine is one of the movies that won the best of critics reviews. The realistic tale will make its television premiere through Asianet channel during this Christmas season.

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal

    Mammootty starrer Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which is one among the top grossing Malayalam movies of the year 2018, will make its television premiere on the Christmas day. Reportedly, the film will be played on Surya TV.

    Drama

    Mohanlal and Ranjith had teamed up after a short gap for the film Drama, which was one among the major releases of the year. According to the reports, Drama will also be screening on Surya TV during the Christmas season.

    Masterpiece

    Mammootty starrer Mastepiece, which was a perfect mass entertainer is yet another big movie that will come out in the television screens. Reportedly, the film will be played on Mazhavil Manorama channel at 7PM on Christmas day.

    Theevandi

    Tovino Thomas starrer Theevandi, which had hit the theatres in the month of September did emerge as a huge blockbuster. This much loved film will be aired on Surya TV during the Christmas season.

    Padayottam

    Padayottam, directed by newcomer Rafeek Ibrahim and starring Biju Menon in the lead role, is a film in the lines of a black comedy. The movie will be played on Surya TV during the Christmas season.

    Oru Kuttanadan Blog

    Oru Kuttanadan Blog, the Mammootty starrer, directed by writer0director Sethu was one of the major releases of the month of September. This movie will also be premiering on Surya TV during the Christmas season.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 14:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue