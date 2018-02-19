 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Odiyan's Next Scheduke To Begin On This Date!

Odiyan, the big budget venture starring Mohanlal is in its production stages with two schedules of shoot already been completed. The much awaited film, which is being directed by VA Shrikumar Menon, is touted to release during the second half of this year.

Reportedly, one more schedule of shoot is remaining to be completed and lot of speculations have been doing the rounds regarding the same. Earlier, certain reports had surfaced that the new schedule will begin in the month of February.



Now, the makers of Odiyan have made an official announcement regarding the commencement of the shoot of the third schedule. Reportedly, the shoot will begin on March 05, 2018. The official confirmation regarding the same was made through the Facebook page of Odiyan. The Facebook post was read as..



For all those who have been asking about the status of Odiyan shoot, here's the good news! The third schedule of Odiyan will begin from the 5th of March and will roll for 60 days from then. Lalettan will come back to Thenkurissi in his new, young look. Prakash Raj as Ravunni, Manju Warrier as Prabha, Siddhique, innocent, Narain, Sana Althaf, Kailash and others will also be joining the schedule.

Add us in your prayers.

Your love and support can only help us move forward!

#Odiyan #OdiyanRising #AashirvadCinemas #Mohanlal #AntonyPerumbavoor



Meanwhile, Mohanlal is at present busy with the works of the film Kayamkulam kochunni. He has completed the shoot of his upcoming movie Neerali..

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,