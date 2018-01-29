 »   »   » CPC Cine Awards 2017: Fahadh Faasil & Parvathy Bag Top Honours!

Best Actor

Fahadh Faasil has been adjudged the Best Actor for the year 2017. His phenomenal portrayal of the character Prasad in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum did impress all sections of the audiences alike.

Best Actress

Take Off did provide Malayalam cinema one of the finest female characters of the recent times and Parvathy made the character a memorable one. Parvathy has been adjudged the Best Actress title.

Best Film

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is definitely one of the finest movies of the recent times. The film, directed by Dileesh Pothen and featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role has won the title of the Best Film.

Best Director

Lijo Jose Pellissery did impress one and all with the film Angamaly Diaries, which was indeed a brave attempt. The much popular film-maker has won the title of the Best Director.

Best Cinematographer

The award for the best cinematographer has been shared by two. Rajeev Ravi, who cranked the camera for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Gireesh Gangadharan, who worked for the film Angamaly Diaries, have won this big title.