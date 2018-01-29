 »   »   » CPC Cine Awards 2017: Fahadh Faasil & Parvathy Bag Top Honours!

With the first month of the new year all set to come to an end, the time ahead will witness the announcement of the results of the awards for the Malayalam movies released in the year 2017.
Cinema Paradiso Club, which is one of the prominent movie based groups on Facebook has announced the results of the CPC Awards 2017. Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy have bagged the top honours. The winners were selected after the voting was conducted within the members of the group.
Best Actor
Fahadh Faasil has been adjudged the Best Actor for the year 2017. His phenomenal portrayal of the character Prasad in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum did impress all sections of the audiences alike.
Best Actress
Take Off did provide Malayalam cinema one of the finest female characters of the recent times and Parvathy made the character a memorable one. Parvathy has been adjudged the Best Actress title.
Best Film
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is definitely one of the finest movies of the recent times. The film, directed by Dileesh Pothen and featuring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role has won the title of the Best Film.
Best Director
Lijo Jose Pellissery did impress one and all with the film Angamaly Diaries, which was indeed a brave attempt. The much popular film-maker has won the title of the Best Director.
Best Cinematographer
The award for the best cinematographer has been shared by two. Rajeev Ravi, who cranked the camera for Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Gireesh Gangadharan, who worked for the film Angamaly Diaries, have won this big title.
The Other Winners Are:
Special Honorary Award: KG George
Best Music Director: Rex Vijayan (Mayaanadhi)
Best Script: Sajeev Pazhoor & Shyam Pushkaran (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Best Actor In A Character Role : Alencier Ley (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)
Best Actress In Character Role: Krishna Padmakumar (Rakshadikari Baiju Oppu)
Best Editor: Kiran Das (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum)