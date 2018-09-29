 »   »   »  Dileep, Arun Gopy & Others Celebrate 1 Year Of Ramaleela With The Team Of Irupathiyonnam Noottandu!

It was on September 28, 2017 that one among the biggest hits of the recent times had made it to the theatres. Yes, we are talking about the Dileep starrer Ramaleela, which won the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences and emerged as a gigantic success at the box office. The movie, which marked the big debut of film-maker Arun Gopy, has turned 1-year-old.

In fact, Ramaleela even turned out to be the biggest success in the acting career of Dileep so far. Dileep's portrayal of the character Ramanunni did win him a lot of praises and Arun Gopy too received applauses for coming up with an adept political thriller. Most recently, the team members of the film had gathered up for a short celebration in connection with 1 year of Ramaleela.

Dileep, director Arun Gopy &others celebrated the big day by cutting a special cake. According to the reports, the event was held at the location of Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu, the next directorial venture of Arun Gopy, which features Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role.

Pranav Mohanlal, Aju Varghese etc., also was present for the cake cutting celebration. The photos of the same have been doing the rounds on social media. A few pictures have been sent out through Dileep Online Facebook page. Take a look at the same here.

Importantly, Arun Gopy's next venture Irupathiyonnaam Noottandu is also being bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakupaadam, who had produced Ramaleela as well.