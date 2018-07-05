 »   »   »  Dileep Controversy: Revathy Lashes Out At Young Stars For Ignoring The AMMA Row

Related Articles
Last year, noted Mollywood actor Dileep was arrested in connection with the actress assault case and this left his fans in a state of disbelief. Thereafter, he was expelled from AMMA and this created a buzz in the industry. After spending more than 50 days in custody, the star finally got bail much to the disappointment of many in the industry. A few days ago, AMMA decided to reinstate Dileep. And, as expected, the move ruffled a few feathers. During a recent interview with TNM, veteran actress Revathy weighed in on the row and condemned the younger generation for keeping mum on the issue.
'They Feel It’s Better To Be Silent'
Lashing out at the younger stars for not commenting on the issue, Revathy said that the most of the newer stars hesitate to be a part of the change but love taking the credit for it. She added that they just 'sit back and watch'.
"It's the conditioning that it's better not to speak out. That they have to keep silent about it. Don't support the change. But when the change happens, people kind of automatically join in. They feel it's better to be silent and sit on the fence, don't contradict anything, don't be part of the first struggle of anything. They want to sit back and watch," she added
On The Indifferent Attitude Of Women
While ladies such as Rima Kallingal and Geetu Mohandas have openly criticised Dileep's return to AMMA, several others have refrained from condemning the development. In fact, a couple of days ago, veteran actress Urmila Unni defended AMMA and made fun of the attacked actress.Moreover, several women have even gone to the extent of saying that the WCC is irrelevant. Commenting on this, Revathy said that people really need to start thinking about the future and stop being selfish.
"I feel that we need to not just think of today and ourselves, but we need to think about our children and grandchildren," added the actress.
Prithviraj Needs To Be Lauded
Interestingly, unlike his peers, Prithviraj has been pretty vocal about the the recent controversy. He had recently defended the actresses who quit AMMA following Dileep's return and said that their decision has to be respected.
In The Meanwhile...
There's no denying that the Dileep row has taken a toll on AMMA's image. Moreover, several members from industry are upset with Mohanlal for supporting the Ramleela Star. Interestingly, a few days ago, the Kannada Film Industry had condemned Dileep's return and asked AMMA to re-consider the decision. As such, this is no longer an issue which concerns Mollywood alone.
