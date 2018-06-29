 »   »   »  Dileep Discloses The Letter That He Sent To AMMA Post Its Decision To Reinstate Him!

In the recent General Body Meeting of AMMA, which was held on June 24, 2018, the decision to reinstate Dileep to the organization was taken. At the same time, Dileep's response on the same was much-awaited and now Dileep has officially revealed the content of the letter, which he had recently sent to the General Secretary of AMMA. He took to his official Facebook page to reveal the full version of the letter, which he sent to AMMA.

He has started off the letter by stating that he came to know from the media about the new decision taken at the General Body Meeting, held on June 24, 2018, that the previous decision to expel him(which was taken without sending him a notice or seeking any explanation) doesn't stand valid now. He has thanked the committee members for the same.

At the same time, he has also mentioned that since he has been trapped in a case in which he is by no means involved, he has decided not to be an active member of any organization until his innocence has been proved in front of the public and the Malayalam film audiences. He has also written that the same has been mentioned in the letter, which he had sent to FEOUK.

Dileep has also added that he feels sad when seeing an organization like AMMA being insulted, because of him. He has concluded the letter by sending out his best wishes to the new office bearers of AMMA.

Take a look at the complete Facebook post of Dileep..