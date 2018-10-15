India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 »   »   »  Dileep Has Submitted His Resignation Letter From AMMA; Siddique Confirms The Same!

Dileep Has Submitted His Resignation Letter From AMMA; Siddique Confirms The Same!

By Lekhaka
    Reports were doing the rounds that actor Dileep has resigned from AMMA, the organization of Malayalam movie artists. The unconfirmed reports that surfaced earlier had suggested that the actor had submitted his resignation on October 10 itself. Now, an official confirmation regarding the same has come out.

    Dileep Has Resigned From AMMA; Actor Siddique Confirms The Same!

    According to a report by Manorama Online, actor Siddique, who is the Secretary of the organization, has confirmed that Dileep has handed over his resignation letter to Mohanlal, the president of the organization. He has also revealed that the organization had decided to expel Dileep but it was the General Body that freezed the decision.

    Earlier, WCC members had lashed out at the organization during a press meet that was held on Saturday (October 13, 2018). Going by this latest report, Siddique has also mentioned that AMMA is not an organization meant to ban the works of Dileep. He has also mentioned that the allegations of WCC stating that some of the members were addressed as actresses, are indeed childish. It has also been mentioned that AMMA is an organization for the actors/actresses and has also conveyed that actions will be taken against those who are coming with unwanted and baseless allegations.

