 »   »   » 'Dileep Is Fondly Called As 'Rakshasanadikan', Says Actor Siddharth!

Siddharth About Dileep

Siddharth who has shared the screen space with Dileep in the movie was all praises for the popular actor of Mollywood. Siddharth stated that Kammara Sambhavam is the best film that Dileep has done in his career so far.



Dileep Is Fondly Called As...

Siddharth also added that he has seen a good number of films of Dileep and the Tamil industry has fondly named the popular actor as Rakshasanadikan, since Dileep overpowers all his co-actors with his amazing performance.



Siddharth About Malayalam Films

Siddharth also showered praises on Malayalam films. The actor stated that he grew up watching Malayalam films, when he was in Kochi and Trivandrum. He also opened up that he has been a huge fan of Mammootty and Mohanlal.



Siddharth's Character In Kammara Sambhavam

Siddharth will be seen essaying a character named Othenan Nambiar in Kammara Sambhavam. From the trailer and the posters, it could be understood that it is a powerful character. Reportedly, the actor has dubbed for himself in the movie.



Release Of The Movie

Well, the audiences are eagerly awaiting for the big arrival of the film in the theatres. The film is expected to grace the big screens during the Vishu season and the makers are expected to make an official confirmation regarding the exact release date soon.

