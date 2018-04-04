 »   »   » 'Dileep Is Fondly Called As 'Rakshasanadikan', Says Actor Siddharth!

Related Articles
Kammara Sambhavam is the much awaited film of actor Dileep. The film, which has been helmed by debut film-maker Rathish Ambat also marks the big and long awaited entry of Tamil actor Siddharth to Malayalam films.
Well, the teaser and the posters of the film are already out and most recently, the audio launch ceremony of the movie was held on April 02, 2018. The ceremony was attended by all the major cast & crew members of Kammara Sambhavam. Popular actor Siddharth also made it a point to attend the function and also spoke a few words about Kammara Sambhavam and its lead actor Dileep.
Siddharth About Dileep
Siddharth who has shared the screen space with Dileep in the movie was all praises for the popular actor of Mollywood. Siddharth stated that Kammara Sambhavam is the best film that Dileep has done in his career so far.
Dileep Is Fondly Called As...
Siddharth also added that he has seen a good number of films of Dileep and the Tamil industry has fondly named the popular actor as Rakshasanadikan, since Dileep overpowers all his co-actors with his amazing performance.
Siddharth About Malayalam Films
Siddharth also showered praises on Malayalam films. The actor stated that he grew up watching Malayalam films, when he was in Kochi and Trivandrum. He also opened up that he has been a huge fan of Mammootty and Mohanlal.
Siddharth's Character In Kammara Sambhavam
Siddharth will be seen essaying a character named Othenan Nambiar in Kammara Sambhavam. From the trailer and the posters, it could be understood that it is a powerful character. Reportedly, the actor has dubbed for himself in the movie.
Release Of The Movie
Well, the audiences are eagerly awaiting for the big arrival of the film in the theatres. The film is expected to grace the big screens during the Vishu season and the makers are expected to make an official confirmation regarding the exact release date soon.
