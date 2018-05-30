 »   »   »  Dileep, Kavya Madhavan And Meenakshi's New Picture Together Go Viral!

A picture featuring Dileep, Meenakshi and Kavya Madhavan has been doing the rounds on social media. This family picture has won the hearts of the social media audiences and rightly, it has gone viral in no time. Interestingly, this picture of Dileep, Kavya Madhavan and Meenakshi was taken during a wedding function that the family had attended. Dileep could be seen in a traditional mundu and shirt attire. Meenakshi is seen in a yellow saree whereas Kavya Madhavan is spotted in a designer salwar. All three of them could be seen posing with the couple in this picture. The picture has been shared in the Facebook page name Dileep Online as well.

As mentioned above, the picture has turned out to be hugely popular among the social media circuits and it has received a good number of shares across Facebook.

Most recently, a dubsmash video of Meenakshi Dileep, in which the star kid could be seen imitating some of the popular comedy scenes from Dileep movies had also emerged hugely popular in the social media platform.

On the work front, Dileep was most recently seen in the film Kammara Sambhavam, directed by Rathish Ambat. The film and Dileep's stunning portrayal of the lead character had fetched a lot of praises from the various quarters.

Meanwhile, also take a look at some of the other pictures of Dileep, Kavya Madhavan and Meenakshi..

In The USA.. Here is another lovely photo featuring Dileep, Kavya Madhavan and Meenakshi. This picture was taken during the family's visit to the USA for the Dileep show in the year 2017. Birthday Celebrations A few stills from the birthday celebrations of Meenakshi, in the year 2017, had also emerged as hugely popular on social media circuits. The grand birthday celebration was attended by the close family members and friends of both Dileep and Kavya Madhavan. The Wedding Pic... Dileep and Kavya Madhavan had tied the knot on November 25, 2016 and here is a picture from their grand wedding ceremony. Meenakshi could be seen along with Dileep and Kavya Madhavan. The Airport Clicks These are a few airport clicks, which were doing the rounds after Dileep and Kavya Madhavan's marriage in November 2017. The celebrity couple had flown to Dubai after the marriage and Meenakshi had accompanied them.