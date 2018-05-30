 »   »   »  Dileep, Kavya Madhavan And Meenakshi's New Picture Together Go Viral!

A picture featuring Dileep, Meenakshi and Kavya Madhavan has been doing the rounds on social media. This family picture has won the hearts of the social media audiences and rightly, it has gone viral in no time.Interestingly, this picture of Dileep, Kavya Madhavan and Meenakshi was taken during a wedding function that the family had attended.Dileep could be seen win a traditional mundu and shirt attire. Meenakshi could be seen in a yellow saree whereas Kavya Madhavan could be spotted in a designer salwar. All three of them could be seen posing with the couple in this picture. The picture has been shared in the Facebook page name Dileep Online as well.

As mentioned above, the picture has turned out to be hugely popular among the social media circuits and it has received a good number of shares across Facebook.

Most recently, a dubsmash video of Meenakshi Dileep, in which the star kid could be seen imitating some of the popular comedy scenes from Dileep movies had also emerged hugely popular in the social media platform.

On the work front, Dileep was most recently seen in the film Kammara Sambhavam, directed by Rathish Ambat. The film as well as Dileep's stunning portrayal of the lead character had fetched a lot of praises from the various quarters.