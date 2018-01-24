 »   »   » Dileep In Kammara Sambhavam: The New Look Of The Actor Is Out!

Dileep's New Look

In this picture you can see Dileep along with German actor Andy Von Eich, who is making his debut in Mollywood with Kammara Sambhavam. Dileep could be seen in a different look in this photo with a trimmed moustache and a different hairstyle.



The First Look Poster

Earlier, the makers of Kammara Sambhavam had revealed the first look poster of the movie, which did reveal one of the get-ups of Dileep in the movie. Dileep was spotted with a thick beard and moustache in the first poster of Kammara Sambhavam.



Siddharth's Character Poster

Popular Tamil actor Siddharth will also be seen essaying a crucial role in Kammara Sambhavam. After the release of the first look poster, the makers of the movie had come up with a poster, which introduced the character Othenan Nambiar played by Sidharth, in the movie.



Release Date

According to the reports that have come in, the shoot of Kammara Sambhavam is in its final stage and the makers of the film are planning to make the film a Vishu release. Reportedly, the team has locked April 9, 2018 as the release date of the movie.

