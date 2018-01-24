 »   »   » Dileep In Kammara Sambhavam: The New Look Of The Actor Is Out!

Kammara Sambhavam, starring Dileep in the lead role is shaping up as one of the prestigious projects of Malayalam film industry in the year 2018. Directed by Rathish Ambat, the film which is said to be set in different time periods, has its script penned by Murali Gopy.
The film is gearing up to be Dileep's first major release of the year 2018 and is expected to be a different movie from the actor. Importantly, the actor will be seen in different get-ups in this upcoming movie. Now, a picture taken from the sets of the movie has been doing the rounds on social media and it features Dileep in an all new look. Keep scrolling down to know more..
Dileep's New Look
In this picture you can see Dileep along with German actor Andy Von Eich, who is making his debut in Mollywood with Kammara Sambhavam. Dileep could be seen in a different look in this photo with a trimmed moustache and a different hairstyle.
The First Look Poster
Earlier, the makers of Kammara Sambhavam had revealed the first look poster of the movie, which did reveal one of the get-ups of Dileep in the movie. Dileep was spotted with a thick beard and moustache in the first poster of Kammara Sambhavam.
Siddharth's Character Poster
Popular Tamil actor Siddharth will also be seen essaying a crucial role in Kammara Sambhavam. After the release of the first look poster, the makers of the movie had come up with a poster, which introduced the character Othenan Nambiar played by Sidharth, in the movie.
Release Date
According to the reports that have come in, the shoot of Kammara Sambhavam is in its final stage and the makers of the film are planning to make the film a Vishu release. Reportedly, the team has locked April 9, 2018 as the release date of the movie.