 »   »   » Dileep To Rejoin The Works Of Professor Dinkan!

Dileep starrer Professor Dinkan, the upcoming film which marks the directorial debut of veteran cinematographer K Ramachandrababu is one of the highly awaited Malayalam movies.

The first schedule of the shoot of this uppcoming film of Dileep had commenced in the month of April 2017 and now according to the reports that have come in, the next schedule is all set to begin soon.

Reportedly, the shoot of the film will commence in the month of February itself and this will be actor Dileep's next project, after the much awaited venture Kammara Sambhavam. Dileep, at present is busy with the final works of Kammara Sambhavam and is expected to join the sets of Professor Dinkan soon. According to the reports, the next schedule of the film will be shot majorly in Dubai.

Professor Dinkan is being made in 3D and going by the reports, Dileep will be seen essaying the role of a magician in this upcoming film, scripted by popular film-maker Rafi. The writer himself will be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie.

Namitha Pramod has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in the movie. Professor Dinkan is touted to be a big budget venture and the movie is being produced by Sanal Thottam under the banner New TV.

