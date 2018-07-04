 »   »   »  Dileep Row: Revathy Defends Manju Warrier's Silence On The AMMA Controversy

Revathy Defends Manju Warrier's Silence

While speaking on the matter, Revathy said that Manju has decided against commenting on Dileep's return to AMMA as she has a 'personal connection' with the whole controversy.

"Manju has decided to stay away from all this for now. She has a personal connection to the entire issue and it's her right to keep away from the row," she added.

Manju Has Spoken About The Actress Assault Case In The Past

While Manju has decided against commenting on the AMMA issue, the fact remains that she is quite outspoken and has been a pillar of support for the attacked actress for some time. Last February, she had asked AMMA to ensure that justice prevails and hinted at a conspiracy behind the attack.

She Has Spoken In Favour Of Dileep As Well

Last year, Manju had spoken in favour of Dileep's Ramleela and criticised those who were asking for a ban on the film. She had also made it clear that there is no place for such things in a civilised society.

To Conclude..

There's no denying that Dileep's return to AMMA has taken a toll on the organisation's reputation. The Kannada Film Industry recently commented on the controversy and asked AMMA to re-consider the decision to take back Dileep. KFI's actions indicate that this is no longer something that concerns only Mollywood. As such, it will not be too surprising if Manju is ultimately forced to comment on the matter.