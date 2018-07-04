English
 »   »   »  Dileep Row: Revathy Defends Manju Warrier's Silence On The AMMA Controversy

Dileep Row: Revathy Defends Manju Warrier's Silence On The AMMA Controversy

Written By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Last year, Malayalam star Dileep was arrested in connection with the actress attack case much to the shock of his fans. Following this, the star was expelled from AMMA and this created a buzz in the industry. He spent more than 50 days in custody before getting bail. Recently, AMMA decided to re-instate Dileep. And, needless to say, this ruffled a few feathers. The attacked actress quit the organisation and claimed that it had failed to protect her. She also said that Dileep was making it difficult for her to work in Mollywood. Similarly, actress such as Rima Kallingal and Ramya Nambeesan too walked out of AMMA.

    Interestingly, unlike these actresses, Mollywood star and Dileep's ex-wife Manju Warrier has refrained from commenting on the Love 24X7 star's return to AMMA. Recently, veteran actress Revathy spoke about the How Old Are You? star's silence on the matter and offered a solid explanation for the same.

    Revathy Defends Manju Warrier's Silence

    While speaking on the matter, Revathy said that Manju has decided against commenting on Dileep's return to AMMA as she has a 'personal connection' with the whole controversy.

    "Manju has decided to stay away from all this for now. She has a personal connection to the entire issue and it's her right to keep away from the row," she added.

    Manju Has Spoken About The Actress Assault Case In The Past

    While Manju has decided against commenting on the AMMA issue, the fact remains that she is quite outspoken and has been a pillar of support for the attacked actress for some time. Last February, she had asked AMMA to ensure that justice prevails and hinted at a conspiracy behind the attack.

    She Has Spoken In Favour Of Dileep As Well

    Last year, Manju had spoken in favour of Dileep's Ramleela and criticised those who were asking for a ban on the film. She had also made it clear that there is no place for such things in a civilised society.

    To Conclude..

    There's no denying that Dileep's return to AMMA has taken a toll on the organisation's reputation. The Kannada Film Industry recently commented on the controversy and asked AMMA to re-consider the decision to take back Dileep. KFI's actions indicate that this is no longer something that concerns only Mollywood. As such, it will not be too surprising if Manju is ultimately forced to comment on the matter.

    Read more about: manju warrier revathy
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 17:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 4, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue