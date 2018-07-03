 »   »   »  Dileep Row: Urmila Unni's Comments About The Attacked Actress Are Disgraceful

'Let's Talk About Pleasant Things'

On being asked about AMMA's decision to take back Dileep, Urmila Unni said that the media should talk about 'pleasant things' and focus on the achievements of film-makers. As expected, this bizarre statement left everyone in a state of shock.

Urmila Unni Defends Dileep

The actress went on to add that Dileep has not been convicted yet and hence one can't be sure about him being guilty. She added that AMMA is a terrific organisation and implied that it's a blessing for the industry.

Urmila Unni Shames The Victim

n a shocking development, she made fun of the attacked actress and used a pun on the victim's name to indicatethat the media is unfairly targetting Dileep.

Another Insensitive Remark

Dileep's return to AMMA seems to have raised a few questions about the safety of women in the industry. On being asked a question about whether she is worried about her daughter Utthara's safety, the veteran said that 'each individual is different' and suggested that the attacked actress is responsible for the whole controversy.

To Conclude...

Dileep's return to AMMA has been criticised by the fans and stars alike. Moreover, the Kannada Film Industry too has condemned the move and asked AMMA to re-consider its decision. As such, the organisation's reputation has taken a bearing. Urmila Unni's rant isn't going to make things any better for AMMA or the industry in general. Enough said!