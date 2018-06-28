 »   »   »  Dileep Rubbishes Attacked Actress' Claims And Says ‘Never Thwarted Opportunities’

Related Articles
Last year, Malayalam actor Dileep was expelled from AMMA following his arrest in connection with the actress assault case. Thereafter, the star spent more than 50 days in custody before finally getting bail. Recently, reports of AMMA taking back Dileep began doing the rounds and they left many in a state of shock. Reacting to the development, the attacked actress quit AMMA and criticised the organisation for supporting Dileep. She also lashed out at the Ramleela actor and accused him of sabotaging his career.
Now, Dileep has reacted to her allegations.
Dileep Dismisses Attacked Actress' Allegations
While speaking to Manorama, Dileep said that he had never tried to block the attacked actress' offers and dismissed her allegations. He also asked the attacked actress to clarify why she had never bothered to raise the issue during an AMMA meeting.
On The AMMA Controversy
Dileep also said that he was never formally informed by AMMA about his dismissal from the organisation and added that he has not received any formal communication about his re-induction either.
"I was not even informed when I was expelled from the association nor did I get any notice of re-induction," he added.
Several Popular Names Are Supporting The Attacked Actress
As it so happens, several popular names from the industry are supporting the attacked actress. Yesterday(June 28, 2018) Rima Kallingal, Geetu Mohandas and Ramya Nambeesan too quit AMMA and criticised the organisation. Similarly, Aashiq Abu also claimed that AMMA was no longer interested in solving the industry's problems.
Kerala Women's Commission Criticises AMMA
Shortly after the controversy rocked M-town, the Kerala Women's Commission lashed out at AMMA and claimed that the organisation's name should be changed. The Chairperson on the Kerala Women's Commission also said that AMMA President Mohanlal's 'stock has fallen' because of the recent events.
To Conclude...
Regardless of what ultimately happens in the actress assault case, the fact remains that AMMA has come under a cloud. The next days are likely to be quite turbulent and might damage the organisation even further.
