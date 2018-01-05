 »   »   » Dileep's Kammara Sambhavam To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

The wait and anticipation surrounding Kammara Sambhavam, which will be Dileep's next film to hit the theatres, have now reached newer heights. Most recently, the makers of the Dileep starrer had come up with the first look poster of the movie.

The official poster of the movie, which was launched through the Facebook page of Dileep, did open to a grand reception. Importantly, the poster of Kammara Sambhavam did get a record number of likes and shares in a brief period of time.



Now, the wait is on for the big release of this Dileep starrer and for all those who have been waiting eagerly awaiting for the movie, here is a big news...

