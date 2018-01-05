 »   »   » Dileep's Kammara Sambhavam To Hit The Theatres On This Date!

The wait and anticipation surrounding Kammara Sambhavam, which will be Dileep's next film to hit the theatres, have now reached newer heights. Most recently, the makers of the Dileep starrer had come up with the first look poster of the movie.
The official poster of the movie, which was launched through the Facebook page of Dileep, did open to a grand reception. Importantly, the poster of Kammara Sambhavam did get a record number of likes and shares in a brief period of time.
Now, the wait is on for the big release of this Dileep starrer and for all those who have been waiting eagerly awaiting for the movie, here is a big news...
Release Date Of Kammara Sambhavam..
Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that the makers are planning to release the film during the Vishu season. Now, the makers have finalised the exact release date of Kammara Sambhavam. According to a recent report by Manorama Online, the Dileep starrer Kammara Sambhavam will hit the theatres on April 5, 2017.
To Be Distributed By Grand Productions..
Here is another big news related to this much awaited film. The report also adds that this big budget venture will be brought to the theatres by Dileep, through his home banner Grand Productions.
The Biggest Ever Project Of Dileep...
According to the reports, Kammara Sambhavam is the biggest project, in the acting career of Dileep, so far. The film, directed by Rathish Ambat has been bankrolled by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Gokulam Cinemas. Reportedly, the film is being made with a budget of above 20 Crores.
One More Schedule To Be Completed
The latest report by Manorama Online also adds that one more schedule of shoot of Kammara Sambhavam is to be completed. Reportedly, the one week long final schedule of the film will be shot in Kochi and it will commence on January 7, 2017.
More About Kammara Sambhavam..
Kammara Sambhavam has its script penned by actor-writer Murali Gopy. Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of the movie. In the first look poster, Dileep was seen sporting an army uniform. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in different get-ups in this much awaited film. Tamil actor Siddharth is also a part of this upcoming film.