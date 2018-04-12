 »   »   » Dileep’s Professor Dinkan Has a Connection With Rajinikanth’s 2.0?

Related Articles
- Kammara Sambhavam Update: Siddique To Play Dileep's Son?
- Kammara Sambhavam To Hit The Theatres On This Date?
- 'Dileep Is Fondly Called As 'Rakshasanadikan', Says Actor Siddharth!
- Kammara Sambhavam: Murali Gopy Croons For The Movie!
- Kammara Sambhavam Teaser Has Turned Out To Be A Big Hit!
- Kammara Sambhavam: The First Official Teaser Is Out & It Is A Must Watch!
- Dileep's Kammara Sambhavam: The Rocking New Posters of The Movie Are A Must-see!
- Kammara Sambhavam: Dileep Comes Up With A Big Surprise
- Dileep & Urvashi To Team Up For Nadirshah's Next Movie?
- Dileep To Rejoin The Works Of Professor Dinkan!
- STUNNER! Dileep's Old Man Look From Kammara Sambhavam Is Out!
- Aadhi Box Office Success: Dileep Joins The Celebrations
- Masterpiece Trailer, Updates On Lucifer & Professor Dinkan & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!
Dileep's next big release is the big budget movie Kammara Sambhavam, which is scheduled for a big release on April 14, 2018. After Kammara Sambhavam, the actor will be seen in yet another big budget movie Professor Dinkan, which is one among the highly anticipated movies of the actor.
Professor Dinkan marks the debut of popular cinematographer Ramachandra Babu as a film-maker. Reportedly, this upcoming venture which will feature Dileep in the role of a magician will be a 3D movie and if the latest reports are to be believed, this upcoming film of Dileep has got a connection with Rajinikanth's upcoming magnum opus 2.0. Read on to know more about the same..
Professor Dinkan & 2.0
2.0, directed by Shankar will be released in 3D and if the latest reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, the makers of the Dileep starrer Professor Dinkan has roped in the 3D team of 2.0 for their film.
Professor Dinkan – A Promising Film In The Offing
Well, this is indeed a big news since the 3D works of 2.0 is expected to be that of world standards. If these reports are to be believed, Professor Dinkan is sure to be a film that can set some new landmarks in Malayalam cinema.
The Shoot Of Professor Dinkan
Meanwhile, the shoot of Professor Dinkan had restarted by the end of March 2018. On March 31, 2018, actor Dileep took to his Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the commencement of the shoot of Professor Dinkan.
More About Professor Dinkan..
Professor Dinkan has its script penned by popular writer-director Rafi. He also essays a crucial role in the film. Earlier, reports had suggested that the makers of the film were reworking on the script of the film to make it in the lines of a family entertainer. Namitha Pramod will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie. Professor Dinkan is being produced by Sanal Thottam under the banner New TV.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.