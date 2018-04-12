 »   »   » Dileep’s Professor Dinkan Has a Connection With Rajinikanth’s 2.0?

Professor Dinkan & 2.0

2.0, directed by Shankar will be released in 3D and if the latest reports that have been doing the rounds are to be believed, the makers of the Dileep starrer Professor Dinkan has roped in the 3D team of 2.0 for their film.



Professor Dinkan – A Promising Film In The Offing

Well, this is indeed a big news since the 3D works of 2.0 is expected to be that of world standards. If these reports are to be believed, Professor Dinkan is sure to be a film that can set some new landmarks in Malayalam cinema.



The Shoot Of Professor Dinkan

Meanwhile, the shoot of Professor Dinkan had restarted by the end of March 2018. On March 31, 2018, actor Dileep took to his Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the commencement of the shoot of Professor Dinkan.



More About Professor Dinkan..

Professor Dinkan has its script penned by popular writer-director Rafi. He also essays a crucial role in the film. Earlier, reports had suggested that the makers of the film were reworking on the script of the film to make it in the lines of a family entertainer. Namitha Pramod will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie. Professor Dinkan is being produced by Sanal Thottam under the banner New TV.

