 »   »   »  Dileep's Professor Dinkan: What's The Current Status Of The Movie?

Dileep was most recently seen in the film Kammara Sambhavam, the much-appreciated film which had hit the theatres in the month of April 2018. The actor's next project is the the big budget venture Professor Dinkan, which is a film with high expectations.
The audiences have been eager to know about the updates of the Dileep starrer, which also marks the directorial debut of veteran cinematographer Ramachandra Babu. Meanwhile, certain fake rumours were also doing the rounds regarding this upcoming Dileep movie. Now, here is an update regarding the Dileep starrer Professor Dinkan, which throws some light on the current status of the movie. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
The Current Status Of Professor Dinkan
According to a report by Times Of India, director Ramachandra Babu has confirmed that the team is yet to begin the shoot of the movie. The film-maker has also mentioned that the shooting dates are yet to be finalised and the shoot is expected to begin in the month of June.
Reworking The Script..
Professor Dinkan has its script penned by popular film-maker and actor Rafi. According to the report, film-maker Ramachandra Babu has confirmed that Shafi has reworked on the script. Earlier, reports had suggested that the script has been changed to make the film more family-oriented.
The Cast Of Professor Dinkan
Popular actress Namitha Pramod will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in Professor Dinkan. According to the reports that are doing the rounds, the film will also feature Rafi, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Aju Varghese etc., in important roles.
A Grand Visual Treat!
According to the early reports, Dileep will be seen essaying the role of a magician in this much awaited film. Reportedly, the film will be a 3D movie and is expected to be a grand visual treat for the audiences. The film is being produced by Sanal Thottam under the banner New TV.
