 »   »   »  Dileep Starrer Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel’s Teaser To Release Tomorrow!

Dileep will be next seen in the movie Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, which has been directed by B Unnikrishnan. The film in which Dileep will be seen essaying the role of an advocate has high expectations bestowed on it. Earlier, on the day of Dileep's birthday, the makers of the film had come up with the first look poster of the movie.

Now, here is an important update regarding Dileep's upcoming movie. Reportedly, the much awaited teaser of Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel is all set come out and it will be hitting the online circuits tomorrow (December 25, 2018).

The film has its script penned by the director himself. Nothing much has been revealed about the genre of the movie, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel will also mark the entry of popular production banner Viacom 18 to the Malayalam film industry.

According to the reports, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel will be coming out in the theatres in the month of February. If reports are to be believed, the film will be releasing on February 21, 2018.

Mamtha Mohandas and Priya Anand will be seen essaying the role of the leading ladies in the movie. Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel will also feature other prominent actors in important roles.