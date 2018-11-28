 »   »   »  Dileep Starrer Professor Dinkan's 3D Teaser To Release Along With 2.0!

Dileep starrer Professor Dinkan, the big budget venture is one of the much awaited films of Mollywood. The film, which is being shot in 3D is expected to be a perfect visual extravaganza. Now, here is a report that is sure to overjoy the audiences who are eagerly awaiting for the movie.

It has been confirmed that Professor Dinkan's teaser is on the way and it will be releasing in the theatres tomorrow (November 29, 2018) along with the movie 2.0. In fact, it is the 3D teaser of the film that will be played in the theatres screening 2.0. Dileep himself took to his official Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the release of the teaser. Take a look at the Facebook post of Dileep here.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Professor Dinkan is currently progressing in Bangkok. The film, directed by veteran cinematographer Ramachandra Babu has its script penned by popular writer-film-maker Rafi. Importantly, the 3D camera crew who worked in the movie 2.0 has been employed for Professor Dinkan as well.

Dileep will be seen essaying the role of a magician in this movie. Apart from Dileep, Professor Dinkan also features Namitha Pramod and director Rafi in important roles. Aju Varghese, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Srindaa, Kailas etc., are also a part of the star cast