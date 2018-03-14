English
Dileep & Urvashi To Team Up For Nadirshah's Next Movie?

A film from Dileep and Nadirshah team, with the latter directing the former, has been in the wish list of all the Malayalam film audiences. Nadirshah has already established himself as a superhit film-maker with the first two directorial ventures of the film-maker, emerging as big successes.

Much to the happiness of the fans of Dileep-Nadirshah combo, certain reports had earlier surfaced that Dileep and Nadirshah will soon be teaming up for a film, titled as Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan. Reports also suggested that the film will have its script penned by Sajeev Pazhoor. Now, a few more updates regarding this movie have been doing the rounds in the news circles. Read on to know more about the same..

Urvashi To Play The Leading Lady?

Certain speculations have been doing the rounds that popular actress Urvashi will be seen playing the role of the leading lady in this much awaited venture. Reports also suggest that Dileep will be seen playing a 60-year-old in this movie.

No Official Confirmation Yet!

At the same time, no official confirmation has been made regarding any of these yet. If this happens, it would be for the first time that Dileep and Urvashi will be teaming up for a movie.

Urvashi Is Back To Malayalam Films

At the same time, Urvashi is back to Malayalam films after a short break. The actress will be next seen in the movie Aravindante Athithikal, featuring Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role. Urvashi will be seen essaying a crucial role in the movie. Reports also suggest that Urvashi will be a part of Love Action Drama, Dhyan Sreenivasan's debut directorial venture.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 14, 2018, 17:50 [IST]
