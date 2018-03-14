 »   »   » Dileep & Urvashi To Team Up For Nadirshah's Next Movie?

A film from Dileep and Nadirshah team, with the latter directing the former, has been in the wish list of all the Malayalam film audiences. Nadirshah has already established himself as a superhit film-maker with the first two directorial ventures of the film-maker, emerging as big successes.

Much to the happiness of the fans of Dileep-Nadirshah combo, certain reports had earlier surfaced that Dileep and Nadirshah will soon be teaming up for a film, titled as Keshu Ee Veedinte Nathan. Reports also suggested that the film will have its script penned by Sajeev Pazhoor. Now, a few more updates regarding this movie have been doing the rounds in the news circles. Read on to know more about the same..