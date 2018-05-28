 »   »   »  Do You Know The Malayalam Movie In Which Mohanlal Played Mammootty?

English
    Mohanlal has appeared as Mohanlal in a couple of films. In Manu Uncle, the Mammootty starrer, the actor played himself doing a memorable cameo. Similar was the case of the movie Kadal Kadannoru Maathukutty, in which he appeared as himself.

    At the same time, he has also portrayed characters named Lal in some of the films. How can we forget the Sarvakalashala, in which he is fondly called as 'Lalettan' by all? Similarly, Mohanlal essayed a character named Lal, in Lal Americayil.

    It was in the 1980s that Mammootty and Mohanlal established themselves in the industry as big stars. Interestingly, here we are talking about an instance when Mohanlal appeared as a character named as Mammootty. It was during the first half of the 1980s that the much loved actor had played a character with the name Mammootty. Yes, we are talking about the 1984 movie Manasariyathe, in which Mohanlal had played a character named Mammootty.

    The film had featured Nedumudi Venu in the lead role and Mohanlal too, essayed a crucial role in this movie. Mammootty, the character played by Mohanlal in the movie appears only halfway down the movie, but the character has a crucial part in the development of the movie.

    In fact, Manasariyathe, directed by Soman Ambatt, was a film in the lines of a family thriller. The movie also had featured actors like Zarina Wahab, Sathar, Jagathy, Sankaradi, Philomina etc., in important roles.

    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 17:57 [IST]
