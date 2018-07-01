English
Drama Teaser: Mohanlal-Ranjith Team Is Back With Something Special!

Posted By:
    Mohanlal and Ranjith together have teamed up for some memorable movies in the past and the much popular actor-director duo is all set to give yet another big treat to the Malayalam film audiences with their upcoming venture. Yes, we are talking about the film Drama, which has looked a promising film at the word go. The film has been shot pre-dominantly in the UK. Yesterday (June 30, 2018), Mohanlal took to his official Facebook page to make an announcement regarding the release of the teaser of the movie and the audiences were eagerly waiting for the arrival of the same. Keep scrolling down to read about the same.

    The Official Teaser

    Well, the first official teaser of the Mohanlal starrer Drama has been released through the official Facebook page of the actor. The 27 seconds long teaser features Mohanlal in it. The fun-filled teaser is whacky and innovative and has gained the interest and attention of the audiences.

    A Fun Entertainer Is On Cards

    From the teaser of Drama, it could be assumed that the movie will be indeed a full-fledged fun entertainer. Mohanlal looks stylish in the teaser and at the same time it seems like the role has a humourous angle as well. We definitely can expect yet another entertaining performance from the master actor. The BGM is another major highlight of the teaser, which gives an indication about the energy that the film holds. It rightly suggests that the movie will be quite different from the Mohanlal-Ranjith movies of the past.

    The First Look Poster

    Earlier, the makers of the film had come up with the first look poster of Drama, which again was well-accepted by the audiences. The poster featured a couple of foreign cars and a horse tram, which rightly reminded the audiences about funeral processions in the Western nations.

    The Release Of Drama

    Well, the audiences are eagerly waiting for the arrival of this movie, which looks like a promising entertainer. According to the reports that have been doing the rounds, Drama is expected to hit the theatres during the upcoming Onam season.

