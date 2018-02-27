 »   »   » SUPERB! Dulquer Salmaan And Shruti Hassan Shake Legs Together!

Dulquer Salmaan At Vanitha Film Awards

Dulquer Salmaan was adjudged as the Most Popular Hero in the recently held Vanitha Film Awards. The actor was present for the big function, which was held in Greenfield Stadium, Trivandrum on February 25, 2018.

Dulquer Salmaan & Shruti Hassan Together

Popular acress Shruti Hassan was one of the prominent guests of the function. In fact, it was Shruti Hassan who handed over the trophy for the Most Popular Hero to Dulquer Salmaan and the audiences got to see these two young sensations together on stage.

The Special Request..

Interestingly, a special request came in for Dulquer Salmaan and Shruti Haasan. The much loved actors were asked to dance on stage and they didn't shy away either. A superhit song was played for the task.

The Dance..

Any guesses on the song? Yes, the song Aaluma Doluma from the Ajith starrer Vedhalam, which featured Shruti Hassan as the leading lady was played for them. Both Dulquer Salmaan and Shruthi Hassan rocked on the stage with their smart moves and entertained the audiences in their own style.The video of the same was revealed through the official YouTube channel of Vanitha.

VIDEO COURTESY: VANITHA