 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Comes Up With A Much Awaited Announcement!

Parava, the debut directorial venture of Soubin Shahir was one of the big successes of the year 2017 and a much loved film by the audiences. Importantly, the film also featured Dulquer Salmaan in a special role and he had won the hearts of all with a powerful performance as Imran.

It was on September 21, 207 that the movie had hit the theatres. The audiences have been eaherly waiting for the release of the DVDs of the movie and the discussions regarding the same have been doing the rounds on social media since the past few months.



Much to the happiness of all the fans of the movie, the announcement regarding the release of Parava's DVD has been made and reportedly, the DVD/VCD/BluRay will hit the market on May 30, 2018. Dulquer Salmaan himself took to his Facebook page to make an announcement regarding the same.



Dulquer Salmaan's Facebook post is read as "For everyone who's been asking and requesting and waiting and almost thinking the day would never come, it's finally here !!! #Parava Blu-Ray, DVD & VCD will be available on all platforms such as Amazon, FlipKart & eBay from May 30th on wards !!! Woo hoo !! ☺ ☺ 👏🏻 👏🏻 ". - (sic)





Well, the audiences are definitely overjoyed with the news regarding the arrival of the DVDs. Parava was produced by Anwar Rasheed ad Shyju Unni, under the banner Anwar Rasheed entertainments in association with The Movie Club.