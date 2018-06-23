English
Dulquer Salmaan Comes Up With Two Interesting Announcements!

    Dulquer Salmaan's previous Malayalam film to hit the theatres was Solo, which had graced the big screens in the month of October 2018. It has been close to 9 months since the release of the movie and the Malayalam film audiences have been eager to see the the actor's next film in Malayalam. At the same time, the much loved star of Malayalam cinema gave a special treat with the bilingual movie Mahanati/Nadigaiyir Thilagam, which fetched the actor in him a lot of praises.

    Well, it was reported that Dulquer Salmaan's next film in Malayalam will be the movie that has been scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George. At the same time, Dulquer Salmaan has come up with two announcements, one about his film and other one of which he is a part of in a different way. Keep scrolling down to know more.

    The Dubbed Version Of Solo

    The Telugu dubbed version of Solo has grace the screens across the Telugu speaking regions. Yesterday (June 22, 2018), Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Facebook page to share the happy news with the his fans and followers. The young superstar of Malayalam cinema now enjoys a huge fan base in the Telugu speaking regions as well.

    Solo – The Bilingual Movie

    Interestingly, Solo, the movie directed by Bejoy Nambiar was originally made as a bilingual film. The Malayalam and the Tamil versions of the movie were released simultaneously. The anthology was a brave and different attempt and it had fetched a lot of praises from the critic.

    The First Look Poster Of Praana

    Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan also shared the first look poster of Pranaa, the upcoming film of Nithya Menen, which has been directed by VK Prakash. The much loved actor has also mentioned that he is a part of the film in the tiniest way. Meanwhile, Pranaa, the multi-lingual movie is touted to be thriller and it features a single character alone.

    Is Dulquer Salmaan The Narrator Of Pranaa?

    Well, Dulquer Salmaan has given a hint of him being a part of Pranaa, which has left the audiences excited. At the same time, a recent report by Times Of India has mentioned that there are reports doing the rounds that Dulquer Salmaan will be the narrator of the movie.

