 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Comes Up With Two Interesting Announcements!

The Dubbed Version Of Solo

The Telugu dubbed version of Solo has graced the screens across the Telugu speaking regions. Yesterday (June 22, 2018), Dulquer Salmaan took to his official Facebook page to share the happy news with his fans and followers. The young superstar of Malayalam cinema now enjoys a huge fan base in the Telugu speaking regions as well.

Solo – The Bilingual Movie

Interestingly, Solo, the movie directed by Bejoy Nambiar was originally made as a bilingual film. The Malayalam and the Tamil versions of the movie were released simultaneously. The anthology was a brave and different attempt and it had fetched a lot of praises from the critics.

The First Look Poster Of Praana

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan also shared the first look poster of Pranaa, the upcoming film of Nithya Menen, which has been directed by VK Prakash. The much-loved actor has also mentioned that he is a part of the film in the tiniest way. Meanwhile, Pranaa, the multi-lingual movie is touted to be a thriller and it features only a single character.

Is Dulquer Salmaan The Narrator Of Pranaa?

Well, Dulquer Salmaan has given a hint of him being a part of Pranaa, which has left the audiences excited. At the same time, a recent report by Times Of India has mentioned that there are reports doing the rounds that Dulquer Salmaan will be the narrator of the movie.