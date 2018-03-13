 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Confirms His Association With Zoya Factor!

Dulquer Salmaan In Zoya Factor?

Earlier, certain reports had surfaced that Dulquer Salmaan have given the nod for his second venture in Bollywood and the actor would team up with Sonam Kapoor in the upcoming film Zoya Factor. These reports came in as a pleasant news for all Dulquer Salmaan fans but an official confirmation was awaited.

An Official Confirmation!

This morning turned out to be a glad one for all the followers of Dulquer Salmaan as the actor took to Facebook to officially confirm his association with the project. Zoya Factor, is the cinematic adaptation of the book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan. Reportedly, the actor will be seen playing a character named Nikhil in the movie.

Dulquer Salmaan's Facebook Post

Through his Facebook post, he also did send out a poster of the movie. His Facebook post read as, "Now this one is really special! Introducing #ZoyaFactor a movie based on Anuja Chauhan's bestseller. Releasing on April 5, 2019! Co-starring Sonam Kapoor, directed by #AbhishekSharma. #AdlabsFilms Fox Star Hindi"

The Second Step In Bollywood!

For the uninitiated, Zoya Factor will be Dulquer Salmaan's second movie in Bollywood. The young superstar of Malayalam cinema has already completed the works of his debut Bollywood movie Karwaan, co-starring Irrfan Khan and Mithila Pakar.