Dulquer Salmaan Does The Lungi Dance In The Company Of Kalidas Jayaram & Others!!

    Dulquer Salmaan, the young sensation of the Malayalam film industry is one such celebrity who has the ability to spread an aura, be it on screen or off screen. Many a time, we have seen the young superstar taking away all the limelight, when he comes on stage for award functions or film-related programmes.

    At the same time, it is quite known to all that Dulquer Salmaan is a good dancer and we have seen the glimpses of the same in some of the recent award functions. He had come up with a terrific dance performance in the recently held Amma Mazhavil event as well. Now, one video of Dulquer Salmaan tapping his foot to a superhit song has been doing the rounds on the internet. Continue reading to know more.

    At The NAFA 2018

    Most recently, Dulquer Salmaan was in New York and Toronto for the NAFA (North American Film Awards 2018). The actor had won the award for the Best Actor (Popular) for his performances in the films Solo and Parava.

    The Groupfie

    Earlier, a star-studded groupfie was doing the rounds on social media. In the selfie, which was posted through the Facebook page of Trisha, you can see Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, Parvathy, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Vijay Yesudas and Manya.

    Dulquer Salmaan, Kalidas Jayaram & Others

    Now, a short video clip taken from NAFA 2018 has been doing the rounds on the internet. This particular video features Dulquer Salmaan, along with Kalidas Jayaram and others grooving to the tunes of a super hit Bollywood song, while they came together on stage. Any guesses on the song?

    Lungi Dance

    Well, Dulquer Salmaan is seen grooving to the tunes of the song Lungi Dance, from the blockbuster Bollywood movie Chennai Express. Dulquer Salmaan, Kalidas Jayaram, Neeraj Madhav, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Gopi Sunder etc., came together on stage and each one of them are seen dancing to the song. Vijay Yesudas who sung the song joined them as well.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 4, 2018, 16:05 [IST]
