 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Fans Are Not Happy Over Rakul Preet Singh's Comments On Mahanati!

Dulquer Salmaan did make a swashbuckling debut in Tollywood with the film Mahanati, by portraying the role of Gemini Ganesan, for which he has already received a lot of praises from various quarters.

Reportedly, Mahanati is doing an amazing business in the theatres at present. Meanwhile, popular actress Rakul Preet Singh, who had watched the film recently, took to Facebook to write a few words about the film.

Rakul Preet Singh's Facebook post regarding Mahanati read as "Finally saw #Mahanati n it's a "MASTERPIECE".. kudos 2 d entire team 4 making a film like this. Savitri garu will be remembered forever! #KeerthySuresh what a lovely performance ! Take a bow ..#Samantha #VijayDevarkonda".

The above comments haven't gone well with the fans of Dulquer Salmaan. The actress who mentioned Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha's names on the review, has missed Dulquer Salmaan's name on the short review that she sent out. This has definitely irked some of the fans of Dulquer Salmaan and the post has been flooded with comments asking how she had missed out the name of Dulquer Salmaan, who played a crucial role in the movie.

Take a look at the Facebook post of Rakul Preet Singh here..

Dulquer Salmaan has rightly emerged as one of the top stars of the South Indian film industry. He has a fan base, which has crossed the barriers of the Malayalam speaking regions with the actor establishing himself in Tamil and Telugu film industries as well.