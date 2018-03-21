 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Garners The Praise Of Prakash Raj!

Related Articles
Dulquer Salmaan is one among those young actors who is always ready to experiment with movies and roles. Even his previous release,Solo,an anthology movie directed by Bejoy Nambiar, was an experimental effort and it featured the actor playing four different roles in the four segments. Definitely, the actor and the star in him is reaching newer heights and praises are pouring in for him from various quarters.
Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu Debut!
Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up to conquer yet another terrain with the upcoming Telugu film Mahanati, which will be his debut venture in Tollywood. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Gemini Ganesan in this upcoming biopic of Savitri, which features Keerthi Suresh in the role of Savitri.
Prakash Raj
Popular actor Prakash Raj will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this upcoming promising venture. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in the role of producer Chakrapani, in this film.
Prakash Raj About Dulquer Salmaan And Keerthi Suresh
"Mahanati is an interesting biopic; a good assessment, at this point of time, of the magic and mystery of who Savithri was. I like actors who are trying to metamorphosise themselves, trying to get to know what cinema was back then, the thought processes of the people, what relationships meant then, what their personal choices were and the roles they played. It's commendable for actors like Dulquer and Keerthy to take up these roles." Prakash Raj was quoted as saying to Times Of India.
Prakash Raj & Dulquer Salmaan's Second Association
Well, these words of appreciation have come from one of the finest acting talents of the Indian film industry. Mahanati marks the second association of Dulquer Salmaan and Prakash Rj. Earlier, they had worked together in the film OK Kanmani, directed by Mani Ratnam.
Mahanati is expected to be Dulquer Salmaan's next big release. The movie will be released in both Tamil and Telugu. According to the reports that have come in, Mahanati will grace the big screens in the month of May.