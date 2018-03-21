 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Garners The Praise Of Prakash Raj!

Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu Debut!

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up to conquer yet another terrain with the upcoming Telugu film Mahanati, which will be his debut venture in Tollywood. The actor will be seen essaying the role of Gemini Ganesan in this upcoming biopic of Savitri, which features Keerthi Suresh in the role of Savitri.

Prakash Raj

Popular actor Prakash Raj will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this upcoming promising venture. Reportedly, the actor will be seen in the role of producer Chakrapani, in this film.

Prakash Raj About Dulquer Salmaan And Keerthi Suresh

"Mahanati is an interesting biopic; a good assessment, at this point of time, of the magic and mystery of who Savithri was. I like actors who are trying to metamorphosise themselves, trying to get to know what cinema was back then, the thought processes of the people, what relationships meant then, what their personal choices were and the roles they played. It's commendable for actors like Dulquer and Keerthy to take up these roles." Prakash Raj was quoted as saying to Times Of India.

Prakash Raj & Dulquer Salmaan's Second Association

Well, these words of appreciation have come from one of the finest acting talents of the Indian film industry. Mahanati marks the second association of Dulquer Salmaan and Prakash Rj. Earlier, they had worked together in the film OK Kanmani, directed by Mani Ratnam.