 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Gets A Grand Welcome to Bollywood With Karwaan Trailer!

The way @irrfank renders his dialogues is absolute genius! Welcome to the Hindi movies @dulQuer !! L you’re amazing! Such a lovely slice of life trailer! Excited to see #Karwaan https://t.co/W1NeyqBUyJ congratulations to @RSVPMovies — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2018

Karan Johar

Bollywood film-maker and producer Karan Johar was seemingly mighty impressed with the trailer of Karwaan. While praising Irrfan Khan, he also welcomed Dulquer Salmaan to Hindi movies and stated that he was amazing in the trailer.

This is too cool DQ. All the best and congrats on going pan indian champ 😘😘 @dulQuer https://t.co/5bfnzZHrbW — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) June 27, 2018

Rana Daggubati

Popular Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati, who has made his presence felt in Bollywood, too had welcoming words for Dulquer Salmaan. Rana, who is also a good friend of Dulquer Salmaan, wished him all the very best for his new venture.

What a cute trailer..all heart..this looks like a joy ride..good luck team #karwaan and @dulQuer ur accent and 🤓look on point..see ya at the movies... — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) June 27, 2018

Neha Sharma

Popular actress Neha Sharma, who has worked with Dulquer salmaan in Solo, had a few words to write about the trailer. The actress praised the accent of Dulquer Salmaan in the trailer.

Omg!!! This looks like sooo much fun @dulQuer ... kudos to u for the scripts u choose 😀😀 can’t wait https://t.co/XTS5HvBaLk — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) June 28, 2018

Rakul Preet Singh

Popular South Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter to write a few words about the trailer of Karwaan.The actress also appreciated Dulquer Salmaan for the scripts that he chooses.

DQ!!!!!!! This looks like Mad fun! Welcome to Hindi cinema!!!! Big fat hug! @dulQuer ❤️🤗 https://t.co/zTWhX5NfWv — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 27, 2018

Aditi Rao Hydari

Popular Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari expressed her happiness on watching the trailer. The actress welcomed Dulquer Salmaan to Hindi cinema.

Pulkit Samrat

Popular actor Pulkit Samrat took to Twitter to share the trailer of the movie. Along with praising Irrfan Khan, the actor also gave a big welcome to Dulquer Salmaan.