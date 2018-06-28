 »   »   »  Dulquer Salmaan Gets A Grand Welcome to Bollywood With Karwaan Trailer!

Related Articles
Dulquer Salmaan is definitely going places with the actor having expanded his wings to the film industries of other languages as well. As you all know, the upcoming Bollywood movie Karwaan marks the big entry of Dulquer Salmaan in Bollywood and the Malayalam film audiences too are eagerly looking forward for their young superstar's debut movie in Hindi cinema. Meanwhile, the makers of Karwaan had come up with the first official trailer of the movie, which rightly proved that the expectations are spot on.
The trailer of Karwaan, featuring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, has opened to a grand reception in the online circuits. At the same time, praises have already started to pour in for Dulquer Salmaan and thus, welcoming him to Hindi cinema. Many of the top Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to welcome Dulquer Salmaan to Bollywood.
|
Karan Johar
Bollywood film-maker and producer Karan Johar was seemingly mighty impressed with the trailer of Karwaan. While praising Irrfan Khan, he also welcomed Dulquer Salmaan to Hindi movies and stated that he was amazing in the trailer.
|
Rana Daggubati
Popular Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati, who has made his presence felt in Bollywood, too had welcoming words for Dulquer Salmaan. Rana, who is also a good friend of Dulquer Salmaan, wished him all the very best for his new venture.
|
Neha Sharma
Popular actress Neha Sharma, who has worked with Dulquer salmaan in Solo, had a few words to write about the trailer. The actress praised the accent of Dulquer Salmaan in the trailer.
|
Rakul Preet Singh
Popular South Indian actress Rakul Preet Singh took to Twitter to write a few words about the trailer of Karwaan.The actress also appreciated Dulquer Salmaan for the scripts that he chooses.
|
Aditi Rao Hydari
Popular Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari expressed her happiness on watching the trailer. The actress welcomed Dulquer Salmaan to Hindi cinema.
|
Pulkit Samrat
Popular actor Pulkit Samrat took to Twitter to share the trailer of the movie. Along with praising Irrfan Khan, the actor also gave a big welcome to Dulquer Salmaan.
