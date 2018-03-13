 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Has Yet Another Unique Achievement To His Name!

2 Million Followers

Dulquer Salmaan's official Instagram profile has crossed the 2 Million mark as far as the number of followers are concerned. With this, he has become the first ever Malayalam actor (Male) to amass this number on Instagram.

On this note, here we take you through other popular Malayalam actors (Male), on Instagram.

Aju Varghese

Well, Aju Varghese is one of the most popular Mollywood celebrities on social media. Apart from Facebook, the young actor is popular on Instagram as well, and he has above 894k followers on Instagram.

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas, who is all set to make a big mark in Kollywood as well is quite active on Instagram as well. The young actor of Mollywood has above 863k followers on Instagram.

Neeraj Madhav

With above 860k followers, Neeraj Madhav, the young actor of Malayalam cinema is closely behind and is one of the most popular Mollywood celebrities on Instagram.

Mohanlal

Apart from Facebook and Twitter, Mohanlal is equally popular on Instagram as well. The much loved star has approximately 765k followers on Instagram.

Kalidas Jayaram

Kalidas Jayaram is all set to make a big debut as a lead hero with Poomaram. The actor is quite popular across social media platforms and on Instagram he has got above 624k followers.