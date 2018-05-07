 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Is Enchanting In His Retro Look For Mahanati!

Dulquer Salmaan, who is the young superstar of Malayalam cinema is on his way to expand his popularity and fan base in the other industries as well, with his debut film in Telugu, Mahanati, getting set for a big release this week.

It was recently that the audio launch ceremony of the film was held and it wouldn't be wrong to say that this man did steal the show with his amazing presence. For the Malayalam film industry, it is a produ moment with their own favourite star all set to conquer new territories.

It is quite known to all that Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the role of yesteryear actor Gemini Ganesan in this much awaited film. Now, Dulquer Salmaan himself took to Facebook to sens out the new posters of the film, in which he could be seen flaunting the retro look and he looks as enchanting as ever.

Dulquer Salmaan has also mentioned his favourite era of fashion on his new Facebook post. The actor's facebook post regarding the same was read as "So loved the styling of #Mahanati ! My favourite era for fashion has always been the 50s-60s ! Gemini was one of the coolest characters I got to play !!" - (sic)

We definitely can expect yet another scintillating performance from the much loved star of Malayalam cinema. The film will be hitting the theatres in Kerala on May 10, 2018.