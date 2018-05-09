 »   »   » Dulquer Salmaan Is Overwhelmed And Grateful For The Wonderful Responses For Mahanati!

Dulquer Salmaan has stepped into the Telugu film industry with the film Mahanati, which has already graced the big screens. The biopic on yesteryear actress Savitri has opened to some good responses. Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of yesteryear actor Gemini Ganesan in this much awaited film, directed by young film-maker Nag Ashwin.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan who is quite elated with the initial responses that the film has been receiving, took to his social media account to send out a message expressing his joy and gratitude to all the cast & crew members of the same.



His Facebook post regarding the same read as "Hearing the most wonderful things about #Mahanati ! Overwhelmed and grateful ! Thank you Nagi Swapna Priyanka and Ashwini Dutt garu for putting their faith in me. Lots of love to Keerthy Samantha Vijay Rajendra Prasad garu and the entirely wonderful cast of #Mahanati ! Everyday was a learning experience and everyday was unforgettable !" - (sic)



Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan had mentioned in another Facebook post that Gemini Ganesan was one of the coolest characters that he got to play. In Mahanati, popular actress Keerthy Suresh essays the role of yesteryear actress Savitri.



Meanwhile, Mahanti is yet to hit the theatres in Kerala. Reportedly, the Tamil version of the film titled as Nadigaiyar Thilagam will be hitting the big screens in Kerala on May 11, 2018.